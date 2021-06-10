Eden (EDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,338.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $2.02 million and $207,338.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

