EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $935.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,945,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638,100 shares during the period. Mattel comprises 7.4% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 13.46% of Mattel worth $935,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,686,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.