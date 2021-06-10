Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 27,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,685. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.