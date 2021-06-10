Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 437.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

