Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-6.150 EPS.

Shares of EA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.82. 1,760,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,851. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

