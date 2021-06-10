Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.