Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 668 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

