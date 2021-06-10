Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 668 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.77 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

