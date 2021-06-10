Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,199,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,635 shares of company stock worth $282,589,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.