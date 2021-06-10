Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,529,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

