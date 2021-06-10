Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.