Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

