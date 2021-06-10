Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.57 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.66 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,787 shares of company stock worth $10,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

