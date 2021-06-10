Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

