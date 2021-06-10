Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 384 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

