Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $84.57 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

