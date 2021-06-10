Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

