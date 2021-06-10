Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.