Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

