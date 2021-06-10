Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Empower alerts:

Shares of EMPW opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Empower has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Empower by 803.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Empower during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.