Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Shares of EMPW opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Empower has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.
About Empower
Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
