Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.13.

ENB stock opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

