Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,696.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $88.15 million and $326,696.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00251461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,802,796 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

