Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.05. 48,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,609. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 439.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

