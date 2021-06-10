Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $3.61 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. ViacomCBS accounts for 4.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 107,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,045,313. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

