Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $671,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 11,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -588.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

