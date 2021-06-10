Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enlightenment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The stock has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

