Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $695.79. 4,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $332.80 and a 12 month high of $692.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.