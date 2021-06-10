EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.20

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 42221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

