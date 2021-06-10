Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 406,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 558,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.40.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.