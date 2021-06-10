Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,868 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $61.55 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,301,896 shares of company stock valued at $80,812,657 and sold 716,572 shares valued at $43,648,011. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

