Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,761 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 224.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 386,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

