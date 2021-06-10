Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $999,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.86 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

