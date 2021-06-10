Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,143 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 181.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 534,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

