eosDAC Price Tops $0.0029 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $956,870.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

