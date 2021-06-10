Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wolfden Resources Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

CVE WLF opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30. Wolfden Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

