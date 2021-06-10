ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Cap of $566,397.61

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 22% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $566,397.61 and $64,000.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,321,595 coins and its circulating supply is 28,042,261 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

