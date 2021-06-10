Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 46.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

