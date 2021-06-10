Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

