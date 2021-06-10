Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

