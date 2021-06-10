Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

