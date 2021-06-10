Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $8,153,310 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME opened at $215.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

