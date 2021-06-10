Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

