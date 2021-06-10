Ethereum Yield Price Tops $3.84 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00010473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 17% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $383,663.44 and $547.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

