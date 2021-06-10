Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.08.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10. Etsy has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

