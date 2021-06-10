Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 722,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $3,682,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

