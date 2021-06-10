Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 0.4%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.41 ($40.48) and last traded at €34.69 ($40.81). Approximately 464,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.83 ($40.98).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVT shares. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €34.11.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

