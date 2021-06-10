Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,338. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

