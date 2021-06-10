Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.30

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $294,153.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

