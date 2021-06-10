EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at Northland Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

