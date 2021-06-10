Extra Space Storage (EXR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) recently:
- 6/3/2021 – Extra Space Storage is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.08. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
EXR stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
